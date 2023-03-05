Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,685 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Olin worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

