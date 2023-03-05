Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

