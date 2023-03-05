Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 11,232 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.