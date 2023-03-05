Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,597 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

ALL stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

