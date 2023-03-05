Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,597 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Price Performance
ALL stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.52.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.
