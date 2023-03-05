Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,838 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 80,765 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,423,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,355 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

