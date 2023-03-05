Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

TT opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $194.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

