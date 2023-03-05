Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $328.88.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

