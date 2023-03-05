Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $357.09 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

