Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

