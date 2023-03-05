Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

