Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

