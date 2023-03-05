Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 5,221 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

