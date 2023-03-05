Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,807,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

