Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

