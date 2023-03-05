Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of SO opened at $64.81 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

