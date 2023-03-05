Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 201,081 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 107,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $238.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $590.08 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.