Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

