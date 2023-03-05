Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

