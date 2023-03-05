Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 412,377 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,377 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

