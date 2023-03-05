Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,605 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

