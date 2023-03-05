Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.1% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.