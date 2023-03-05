Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
