Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $100.81 million and $778,067.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,448.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00404313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00089114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00663536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00557764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,623,181 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

