Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Esprit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Esprit
