Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Esprit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Rating)

Read More

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.