ETF Managers Group LLC Has $610,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,247.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,000.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4,542.80. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

