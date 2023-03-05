ETF Managers Group LLC Has $644,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 8.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,014,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after buying an additional 159,179 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.19.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

