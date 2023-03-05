ETF Managers Group LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,812,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.