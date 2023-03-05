ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 172,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,040 shares in the company, valued at $168,460,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,266 shares of company stock valued at $37,868,426. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.