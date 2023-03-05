ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 396 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after buying an additional 728,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $27,257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

