ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

