ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.08 and its 200 day moving average is $325.99.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

