ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.49. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

