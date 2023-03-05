Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,999 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,943,000 after acquiring an additional 187,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

