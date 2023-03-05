Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

