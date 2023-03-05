Ethic Inc. Buys 11,487 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 110.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,439,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after buying an additional 369,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.38 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.