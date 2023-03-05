Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

