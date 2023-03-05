Ethic Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

