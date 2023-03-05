Ethic Inc. Has $952,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.55 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

