Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

