Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

