Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

