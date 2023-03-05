Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

SIVB stock opened at $284.41 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.90.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile



SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

