Ethic Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne Price Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $78.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.