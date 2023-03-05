Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

ENB opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

