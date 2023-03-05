Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Performance

Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.36.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

