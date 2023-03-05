EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.43.

NYSE EVEX opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

