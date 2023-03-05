Everdome Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.11 or 0.28627424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.