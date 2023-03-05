Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 14,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

