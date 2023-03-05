Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,529 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 60.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES Stock Performance

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

