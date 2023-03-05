Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $637.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

